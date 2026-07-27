SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,608 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of SouthState Bank worth $37,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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SouthState Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:SSB opened at $106.00 on Monday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.09%.The company had revenue of $672.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from SouthState Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. SouthState Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SouthState Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered SouthState Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $120.00 price target on SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

Key Stories Impacting SouthState Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting SouthState Bank this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David R. Brooks sold 14,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,406,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,553. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

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