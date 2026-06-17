Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,721 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,721 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $5,363,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $18,341,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,758. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $337.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is 17.96%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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