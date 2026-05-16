SP Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,071 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of SP Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day moving average of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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