S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Holdings Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 29,911 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Stock Up 3.5%

S&P Global stock opened at $417.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here