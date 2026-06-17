S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,333 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $110,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Up 2.3%

SPGI stock opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $424.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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