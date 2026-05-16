S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 353.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 380,603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $255,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $402.90 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here