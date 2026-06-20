S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,713 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $332,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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