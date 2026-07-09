S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 548.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $430.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $505 and reiterated an outperform rating, indicating continued confidence in S&P Global’s longer-term earnings power. Benzinga report

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $505 and reiterated an outperform rating, indicating continued confidence in S&P Global’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating and still sees upside, despite cutting its target to $535 from $550. Benzinga report

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating and still sees upside, despite cutting its target to $535 from $550. Positive Sentiment: Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC all maintained bullish views on SPGI, with revised targets ranging from $510 to $555, suggesting analysts still expect the stock to recover from current levels. Benzinga report

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC all maintained bullish views on SPGI, with revised targets ranging from $510 to $555, suggesting analysts still expect the stock to recover from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment on S&P Global and Bank of Nova Scotia, which adds noise but does not signal a major change in fundamentals. The Globe and Mail article

Coverage highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment on S&P Global and Bank of Nova Scotia, which adds noise but does not signal a major change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports on leadership and operations changes, plus the Mobility spin-off and Market Intelligence rework, point to ongoing strategic restructuring that could improve focus over time but may create short-term uncertainty. Yahoo Finance leadership article Yahoo Finance spin-off article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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