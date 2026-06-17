S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP now owns 118,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 69,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,300,302 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $679,525,000 after acquiring an additional 342,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Evercore dropped their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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