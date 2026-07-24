S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by PBCay One RSC Ltd

PBCay One RSC Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,577 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 5.6% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PBCay One RSC Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $74,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in S&P Global by 89.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 263 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 98,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $420.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average of $442.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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