S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,025 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in S&P Global by 858.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $423.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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