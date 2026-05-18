S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,004 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPGI opened at $402.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $550.00.

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S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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