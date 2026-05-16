S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE SPGI opened at $402.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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