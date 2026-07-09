S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,147 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of S&P Global worth $289,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after buying an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $505 and reiterated an outperform rating, indicating continued confidence in S&P Global’s longer-term earnings power. Benzinga report

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $505 and reiterated an outperform rating, indicating continued confidence in S&P Global’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating and still sees upside, despite cutting its target to $535 from $550. Benzinga report

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating and still sees upside, despite cutting its target to $535 from $550. Positive Sentiment: Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC all maintained bullish views on SPGI, with revised targets ranging from $510 to $555, suggesting analysts still expect the stock to recover from current levels. Benzinga report

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC all maintained bullish views on SPGI, with revised targets ranging from $510 to $555, suggesting analysts still expect the stock to recover from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment on S&P Global and Bank of Nova Scotia, which adds noise but does not signal a major change in fundamentals. The Globe and Mail article

Coverage highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment on S&P Global and Bank of Nova Scotia, which adds noise but does not signal a major change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports on leadership and operations changes, plus the Mobility spin-off and Market Intelligence rework, point to ongoing strategic restructuring that could improve focus over time but may create short-term uncertainty. Yahoo Finance leadership article Yahoo Finance spin-off article

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $430.93 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $419.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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