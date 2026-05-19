S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Lessened by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,725 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 104,031.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $289,900,000 after buying an additional 595,059 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,121,000 after buying an additional 380,603 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 79.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after buying an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 3.5%

SPGI stock opened at $417.30 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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