S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Lifted by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,302 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 342,110 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.44% of S&P Global worth $679,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.69 and a 200-day moving average of $458.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here