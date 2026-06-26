S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Lowered by Clio Asset Management LLC

Clio Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.4% of Clio Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clio Asset Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $395.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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