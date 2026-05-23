S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Position Reduced by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,240 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,010,344,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $949,122,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $418.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

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About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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