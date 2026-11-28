Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,600 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 7.4% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.77% of S&P Global worth $881,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,482,789 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,898,261,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,892,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,577,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 189,758 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,068,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $421,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 955,021 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,158,000 after purchasing an additional 90,181 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $461.24 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Citigroup raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $513.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $553.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc. is a global provider of financial information, analytics, credit ratings and benchmarks. Its businesses serve investors, companies, governments and other organizations across international markets. The company's services include credit ratings and research through S&P Global Ratings; financial data, analytics and workflow tools through S&P Global Market Intelligence; and commodity, energy and sustainability information through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global also provides automotive data and insights through S&P Global Mobility and operates indices, including the S&P 500, through S&P Dow Jones Indices.

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