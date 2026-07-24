Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 3.4% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $387.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.9%

PANW opened at $325.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $265.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.91, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $299.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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