Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $288.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $269.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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