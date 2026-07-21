Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $393,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,051 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Qualcomm by 15.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,852 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here