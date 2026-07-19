Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.33 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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