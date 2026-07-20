Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,058.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.60. The company has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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