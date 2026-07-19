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Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes $9.01 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC initiated a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter, buying 9,042 shares valued at about $9.01 million.
  • Insider activity showed Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares at an average price of $957.45, trimming his ownership by 15.62%.
  • Costco reported quarterly earnings of $4.93 per share, just below expectations, while revenue of $70.53 billion slightly beat estimates; analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy on average.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Costco Wholesale.

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,042 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $940.87 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $975.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $977.54. The company has a market cap of $417.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,059.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Costco to $20.52 from $20.49, slightly above the Street consensus of $20.38, suggesting analysts still see modest earnings upside. Earnings forecast boost article
  • Positive Sentiment: Costco remains a favorite dividend name, with its next ex-dividend date set for July 24, which may attract income-focused investors ahead of the payout. Dividend article
  • Neutral Sentiment: A profile of a longtime Costco cashier who became a millionaire highlights the company’s employee retention and compensation culture, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term fundamentals. Employee profile article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several local news items about new warehouses, gas stations, and remodels point to ongoing store expansion and reinvestment, but they are not major stock-moving catalysts by themselves.
  • Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat said Costco’s June sales showed cooling comparable sales and weak international results, keeping the stock in “neutral” territory despite its premium valuation. Cooling comp sales article
  • Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary from Zacks and Yahoo Finance argued Costco shares still look expensive after a strong multi-year run, reinforcing valuation concerns that can weigh on the stock. Valuation debate article

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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