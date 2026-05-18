Spear Advisors LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.2% of Spear Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $424.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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