Spear Advisors LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,600 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 3.4% of Spear Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,812 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,671 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total value of $1,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $36,541,608.20. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $181.84.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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