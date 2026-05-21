Spear Advisors LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Spear Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Rigetti Computing makes up 1.4% of Spear Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,046,477 shares of the company's stock worth $954,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,571,289 shares of the company's stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,887,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $38,889,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 651,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,076,669.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.79. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,789.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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