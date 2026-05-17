Spear Advisors LLC Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. Cloudflare comprises about 4.1% of Spear Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 802.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,144 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,042.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,639,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.62, for a total transaction of $28,145.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,156,196.18. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total value of $1,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,888,404.38. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,246 shares of company stock valued at $125,320,379. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NET. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price target on Cloudflare and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $140.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.68.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.41 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of -788.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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