Spear Advisors LLC Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,701 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000. NVIDIA comprises about 6.4% of Spear Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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