Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Invests $3.79 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. GE Vernova makes up 0.4% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,035.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $921.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,124.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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