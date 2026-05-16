Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Sells 242,677 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 242,677 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.1% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $365.38 and its 200-day moving average is $334.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here