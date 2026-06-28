Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance.

Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure.

Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Article Title

Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Article Title

Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Article Title

Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Article Title

Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appeared cautious after Barron’s highlighted that Marvell’s new CFO, Dan Durn, sold stock in his first open-market transaction since joining the company, adding to concerns that the AI rally may be overheating. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $300.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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