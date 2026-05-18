Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Sells 61,441 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 61,441 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Amundi grew its position in AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AT&T by 931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $126,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AT&T by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock worth $691,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $24.05 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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