Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116,297 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 901,619 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Sportradar Group worth $52,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sportradar Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: HBSS said it is investigating a securities class action against Sportradar after short-seller reports allegedly exposed illegal gambling ties, adding to legal and reputational risk. Article Title

HBSS said it is investigating a securities class action against Sportradar after short-seller reports allegedly exposed illegal gambling ties, adding to legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Glancy Prongay, Schall, Pomerantz, Robbins Geller, and KSF, issued deadline reminders tied to the SRAD class action, signaling ongoing litigation over alleged misstatements and compliance issues. Article Title

Multiple firms, including Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Glancy Prongay, Schall, Pomerantz, Robbins Geller, and KSF, issued deadline reminders tied to the SRAD class action, signaling ongoing litigation over alleged misstatements and compliance issues. Neutral Sentiment: Several notices also highlight the opportunity for affected shareholders to file claims or seek lead-plaintiff status, but they do not add new operational updates about Sportradar’s business or financial results.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportradar Group

In other news, Director Marc Walder bought 66,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $842,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 342,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,529.51. This trade represents a 23.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Fleet bought 7,850 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 160,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,913.29. This represents a 5.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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