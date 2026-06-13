Spotify Technology $SPOT Holdings Lifted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. The trade was a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.52, for a total transaction of $10,344,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,091.52. This trade represents a 50.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $480.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.88. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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