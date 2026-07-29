Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 479.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,736,450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,869,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 149,479 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,663,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock worth $1,547,890,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,251,000 after purchasing an additional 647,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $512.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $484.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total value of $2,613,954.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,480.52. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,903,594. This trade represents a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify’s integration with Snapchat will enable real-time music sharing, potentially increasing song discovery, engagement and traffic to the Spotify platform. Snapchat introduces real-time music sharing through Spotify integration

Spotify’s integration with Snapchat will enable real-time music sharing, potentially increasing song discovery, engagement and traffic to the Spotify platform. Positive Sentiment: A Q2 preview from Seeking Alpha projects strong user growth and argues that Spotify shares are attractive after falling toward the lower end of their 52-week range. The view is supported by Spotify’s solid Q1 performance, including earnings that exceeded expectations, although Q2 guidance was weaker than anticipated. Spotify Q2 Preview: Expecting Strong User Growth, Shares Attractive

A Q2 preview from Seeking Alpha projects strong user growth and argues that Spotify shares are attractive after falling toward the lower end of their 52-week range. The view is supported by Spotify’s solid Q1 performance, including earnings that exceeded expectations, although Q2 guidance was weaker than anticipated. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained its Overweight rating and $680 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels despite trimming its forecasts.

KeyCorp maintained its rating and $680 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels despite trimming its forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Spotify’s Q2 earnings release is approaching, with consensus expectations calling for approximately $3.78 to $3.41 per share depending on the estimate set. Investors are likely focused on subscriber additions, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook. Analysts note that Spotify lacks the typical combination of positive earnings revisions and a strong earnings-surprise trend that would signal a likely beat. Spotify Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Spotify’s Q2 earnings release is approaching, with consensus expectations calling for approximately $3.78 to $3.41 per share depending on the estimate set. Investors are likely focused on subscriber additions, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook. Analysts note that Spotify lacks the typical combination of positive earnings revisions and a strong earnings-surprise trend that would signal a likely beat. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to $3.78, Q3 to $4.03, Q4 to $4.92, FY2026 to $16.64 and FY2027 to $21.61. The cuts suggest more cautious expectations for Spotify’s near-term earnings momentum, even though the firm retained its bullish rating and target price.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $630.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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