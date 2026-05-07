Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $645.77.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $426.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

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