Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,569 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $261,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,034,213 shares of the company's stock worth $600,578,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 72,142 shares of the company's stock worth $41,894,000 after buying an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 960 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $516.85 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $501.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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