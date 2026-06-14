Spotify Technology $SPOT Stock Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,718 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 207,902 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Spotify Technology worth $484,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other news, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,594. The trade was a 60.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research raised Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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