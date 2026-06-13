Spotify Technology $SPOT Stock Holdings Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,899 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.88. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.52, for a total transaction of $10,344,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,091.52. The trade was a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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