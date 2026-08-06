Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 214.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,417 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 432,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Sprinklr worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,377,479 shares of the company's stock worth $50,265,000 after buying an additional 3,846,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,249.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,412,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company's stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $11,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,893 shares of the company's stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 957,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $215,119.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,111,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,966.08. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 29,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $154,654.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 854,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,530,328.70. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,168. Insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CXM opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.58. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sprinklr's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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