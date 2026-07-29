Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Shares Sold by Stoic Point Capital Management LLC

Stoic Point Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,437 shares of the company's stock after selling 256,779 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr accounts for 2.1% of Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sprinklr worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 210.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.79.

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Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $215,119.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,111,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,712,966.08. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 143,654 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $761,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,419,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,707. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,168. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report).

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