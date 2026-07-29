Sprott Inc. $SII Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of Sprott worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SII. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,661,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,002 shares of the company's stock worth $148,349,000 after acquiring an additional 245,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sprott by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 991,339 shares of the company's stock worth $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 464,177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sprott by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,468 shares of the company's stock worth $69,872,000 after acquiring an additional 224,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,112 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE SII opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $169.63. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sprott had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.99%.The company had revenue of $80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Sprott's dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

See Also

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