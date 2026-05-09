Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Position Decreased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,603 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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