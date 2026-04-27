Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,116 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 6.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.52% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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