Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,522 shares of company stock worth $2,958,303 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $171.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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