Spruce House Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc $CMPR

Spruce House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,633 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 242,733 shares during the quarter. Cimpress comprises 3.2% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned 5.05% of Cimpress worth $89,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cimpress by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,805 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,431 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cimpress by 110.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,816 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $97.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cimpress

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $522,037.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,015,814.14. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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