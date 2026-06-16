Spruce Street Capital LP Purchases New Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 434,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,943,000. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International makes up approximately 5.9% of Spruce Street Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned about 0.57% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 653,236 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,184,000 after buying an additional 526,567 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 447,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 402,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,421,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $59.87.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,146.42. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,301 shares of company stock worth $34,046,073. Company insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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