Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $320.63 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 266.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,312,501 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,229,515 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 35.9% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.46% of NU worth $320,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 91.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,444,311 shares of the company's stock worth $322,525,000 after buying an additional 10,729,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,748,533 shares of the company's stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 976,963 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NU by 802.1% in the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 961,608 shares of the company's stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 855,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth $233,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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